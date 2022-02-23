List: Power outages reported due to heavy rain and flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people across the East Tennessee region are experiencing power outages due to the heavy rain moving in.
Here's the latest:
Blount County
Maryville Electric Department: 216 people without power
Cocke County
Newport Utilities: 158 people without power
Cumberland County
Volunteer Energy Cooperative: 253 people without power
Jefferson County
Appalachian Electric Cooperative: 43 people without power
Knox County
Knoxville Utilities Board: 107 people without power
Lenoir City Utilities Board: 58 people without power
Sevier County
Sevier County Electric: 366 people without power
We will continue to monitor these outages.