List: Power outages reported due to heavy rain and flooding

Here is the latest update on power outages across the region on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Credit: 3asy60lf - stock.adobe.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people across the East Tennessee region are experiencing power outages due to the heavy rain moving in.

Here's the latest: 

Blount County 

Maryville Electric Department: 216 people without power

Cocke County 

Newport Utilities: 158 people without power

Cumberland County

Volunteer Energy Cooperative: 253 people without power

Jefferson County 

Appalachian Electric Cooperative: 43 people without power 

Knox County 

Knoxville Utilities Board: 107 people without power 

Lenoir City Utilities Board: 58 people without power 

Sevier County

Sevier County Electric: 366 people without power 

We will continue to monitor these outages. 

