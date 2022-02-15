Little Free Library opens to families at The Vista at Summit Hill in Knoxville

Members of the Rotary Club of Knoxville opened a Little Free Library to serve people in the neighborhood, nearly 40% of whom are children.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Little Free Library opened to people living at an apartment complex near downtown Knoxville Tuesday.

The Rotary Club of Knoxville and Knoxville's Community Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Vista at Summit Hill Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

People living at the apartment complex can now participate in the free book exchange, which is an honor system where readers take a book from the box and leave a book in its place.

The library is targeted at increasing literacy rates among children, and nearly 40% of the residents are children.

"This is something we do for each other. Kids get a big kick out of the books. We get a big kick out of the kids getting a kick out of the books. It goes round and round. It's all good," Ginny Weatherstone, the Chair of the Literacy Committee for the Rotary Club of Knoxville, said.