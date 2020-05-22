Live music to return when Ole Red Gatlinburg reopens Friday

The restaurant and entertainment venue will have live music playing once again.

Blake Shelton's Ole Red Gatlinburg is just one of many in Sevier County that will be celebrating reopening Friday.

The restaurant and entertainment venue will have live music playing once again when social distancing restrictions are relaxed Friday on large attractions and businesses in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties.

Manager Tiffany Bush said they will be screening every employee and vendor before they can start their shift. They also partnered up with Vanderbilt University in Nashville to make sure they have personal protective equipment.

"We have sanitation stations throughout the building. We will be doing limited seating with 6 feet social distancing between tables to ensure that all of our guests and our staff are safe along with having a really good time watching live music," she said.

Ole Red will not be providing any standing room, so customers will need to be at a table or seat.