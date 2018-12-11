Knoxville — Knox County Schools announced Monday morning they would be immediately closing Lonsdale Elementary due to an elevated carbon monoxide readings in the building, a news release from Knox County Schools said.

Students at the school have been moved to Sam E. Hill Primary School and must be checked out by an approved parent or guardian as soon as possible, the release said.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the school for a report of haze in the hallway and a code on their alarm panel.

"An elevated level of CO was detected in the boiler room and throughout the building. Students and staff were evacuated to a nearby recreation center for safekeeping," Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran said.

Electric positive pressure fans and ejectors were used to blow the CO out and away from the school, Corcoran said.

At 10:10 a.m., after CO levels were no longer present, KFD left the scene in the hands of Knox County School Maintenance. No injuries were reported.

KFD said carbon monoxide can be deadly, the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure our red flush face, headaches, and nausea. If any of these symptoms are present, you should immediately seek fresh air outside and called 911.

10News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

© 2018 WBIR