Loudon and Lenoir City high schools dress blue during basketball game to honor fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

Both teams wore blue during a basketball game to honor the memory of a fallen Loudon County deputy.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon High School and Lenoir City High School faced each other during a basketball game Friday night. This game was different than the usual ones, though. For starters, fans wore different colors than in the past.

Many people filled the stands wearing blue, honoring the memory of a Loudon County deputy who died when a truck crashed into him while he picked a ladder that had fallen from a vehicle off the road on I-75. Loudon High School was Sergeant Chris Jenkins' alma mater.

"To have both of these schools agree to come together and all wear blue, and not black in orange and not red and white, is amazing," said Scatt MacKintosh, the principal of LHS. "That is for Sgt. Jenkins for his family and for his law enforcement family as well."