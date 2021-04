39-year-old Norvell Fleming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana died after his raft capsized upstream from Hartford around 1:40 p.m., according to the TWRA.

HARTFORD, Tenn. — A Louisiana man died Thursday in a rafting incident on the Pigeon River.

According to Matt Cameron with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, 39-year-old Norvell Fleming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana died after his raft capsized upstream from Hartford around 1:40 p.m.

Rafting guides pulled Fleming from the water and started CPR before Cocke County deputies and EMS arrived. Crews took him to Newport Medical Center.