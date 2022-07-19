x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryville Blount

Blount County Recycling now accepting glass

Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash so they won't be mixed in with the glass.
Credit: Blount County Recycling

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Good news, Blount County residents—Blount County Recycling is now accepting glass. 

Any size, type or color is accepted and no separation is necessary. Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash first, so they won't be mixed in with the glass. 

You can recycle the glass in the blue dumpster in the parking area by the recycling office, according to Blount County Recycling. 

Blount County Recycling is located at 331 Levi Street in Maryville. It is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

New Yassin's in Alcoa to be remodeled soon