Blount County Recycling now accepting glass

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Good news, Blount County residents—Blount County Recycling is now accepting glass.

Any size, type or color is accepted and no separation is necessary. Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash first, so they won't be mixed in with the glass.

You can recycle the glass in the blue dumpster in the parking area by the recycling office, according to Blount County Recycling.