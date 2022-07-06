Maryville City Council approves three contracts for solar power sites

During Tuesday's meeting, city leaders unanimously agreed to contracts saying the city would buy power produced by Silicon Ranch, a solar energy developer.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville may soon start using cleaner energy infrastructure to power homes and businesses in the area.

On Tuesday, city leaders unanimously moved towards implementing solar power in the city. They signed three contracts that committed them to buy energy produced by Silicon Ranch at three possible sites across Maryville. That power would then be distributed to customers across the area.

Silicon Ranch is a solar energy developer that operates across the southeast. It was founded in Tennessee in 2011 and has built solar panel farms in areas of Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee. They also committed to building a solar project in the Tri-Cities area.

Greg McClain, Maryville's city manager, said the project was made possible through the Tennessee Valley Authority.