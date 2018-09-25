A 65-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she lost control over her vehicle and it overturned on Sam Houston School Road.

Alcoa Police said Janice Kay Faubion, 65, of Louisville had a boxer mix named Lilly in the vehicle at the time of the deadly crash. Lilly escaped her crate before first responders got on scene.

The crash, which is still under investigation, happened around 6:40 a.m. near Mount Lebanon Road, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or know where the missing dog is shoule contact the Alcoa Police Department at 865-981-4111.

The City of Alcoa Police, fire departments and AMR Ambulance Service responded.

