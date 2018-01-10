More than a hundred trained searchers from five states continue to comb rugged terrain in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for a missing Ohio woman.

Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, was last seen in the Clingman's Dome area on Tuesday, September 25, where she was hiking with her daughter before the two separated. Six days later, there's been no sign of her.

The search for Clements intensified over the weekend, with additional personnel and specialized equipment arriving at the search site. Searchers, including canine teams, have hiked over 500 miles in the search. Drones with specialized search and rescue equipment are now conducting intensive, off-trail grid searches of approximately 10 square miles.

The seven-mile Clingmans Dome Road remains closed as the search continues. No trails in the area are closed.

Crews searching for a missing woman in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Clements is a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’6” tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She is wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and gray Nike running shoes with light green soles.

She and her daughter were hiking on the Forney Ridge Trail, about a 1/4 miles away from Andrews Bald. Officials said the pair made it to the top and they split up on their way down when the daughter said she wanted to go to the Clingmans Dome tower and Clements wanted to continue to the car. They planned to meet back at the Clingman's Dome parking lot.

Crews searching for a missing woman in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park gather for a dawn briefing.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Clements is a city of Cincinnati employee. She works for the City Department of Sewers, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney told the Equirer.

If you saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then, you are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods: 1-888-653-0009, www.nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip,” email nps_isb@nps.gov, or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS,” or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS.

Search area for missing hiker in the Smokies

© 2018 WBIR