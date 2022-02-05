May is Wildfire Awareness Month, urging communities take steps to stay safe

Officials recommended people have an evacuation plan and create a fire-resistant zone free of leaves, debris and other flammable objects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee has seen a few wildfires in the past, threatening communities in mountainous areas like Sevier County. May is Wildfire Awareness Month, which is meant to help people learn about staying safe in case of wildfires.

Officials recommended people create an evacuation plan they can follow if a dangerous wildfire is reported in their area. They should make sure everyone in their home knows the plan before a fire happens, so families can quickly jump into action.

As part of the plan, people should review important documents like insurance policies and identification cards. Making copies of these documents and securing them in your house is also recommended, so families can quickly grab them if they need to evacuate.

They should also gather supplies including a first aid kit, masks, medication and cell phone chargers and put them in an easily-accessible area.

They also recommended people create a fire-resistant around their home that is clear of leaves, debris and other kinds of objects that could catch fire. They recommended making sure the area is at least 30 feet from their home, to reduce the chance of their house being damaged by a fire.

Federal officials also recommended using fire-resistant materials to build, renovate or make repairs on a home. They also recommended finding an outdoor water source with a hose that can reach any area of the property. That way, people can soak areas around the house in order to add some protection to their house.

Families should also designate a room that can be closed off from outside air, in case smoke clouds pass by the house. They also recommended setting up a portable air cleaner to keep pollution levels low inside of the house if there are smoky conditions.

They should also know their evacuation route if they need to leave their home, and should practice the route with their pets and other members of the household.

Families should not return home until authorities say it is safe, and they should avoid hot ash and charred trees while returning. The ground in an area affected by wildfires can contain heat pockets which can harm someone.