ALCOA, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson Airport set a new passenger record in 2019.

The airport reportedly saw more than 2.5 million passengers last year, a growth of more than 15% from 2018. It also said every month in 2019 set a new monthly passenger record.

The airport said it will be celebrating the accomplishments Wednesday.

Throughout the day, airport passengers and guests can celebrate with balloons and freebies. People can also head over to the airport's Facebook page for a chance to win airline ticket vouchers.

The airport has seen continued growth over the years. In 2018, it also celebrated record growth after more than 2.2 million passengers walked through the airport's doors.