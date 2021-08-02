MEDIC hosts 'Give For Pat' blood drive benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation

MEDIC will donate $5 to the foundation for every person that donates blood between now and Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From February 8 to Friday, February 12 -- MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be hosting a special "We Back Pat" blood drive benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The event, called "Give For Pat," will allow donors to give blood and help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease. MEDIC will donate $5 to the foundation for every person that donates blood between now and Friday.

Donors will also receive a special edition Pat Summitt t-shirt while supplies last.

MEDIC said it is hoping to have about 1,500 donors for the week, saying it is most in need of donors with O Positive, O Negative, A Positive, and A Negative blood types.