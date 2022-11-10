Knoxville police finds 10-year-old child reported missing Thursday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11:10 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said the Lina Pedro Vesbar was found safe Thursday night.
--
The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a 10-year-old girl last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
They said Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Lonsdale Elementary School. Police said she was wearing blue jeans, a pink t-shirt with flowers and blue shoes with bright-green soles.
Vesbar is around 4'0" tall and weighs around 75 pounds.
Anyone with information about her location should reach out to 911.