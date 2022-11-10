x
Knoxville police finds 10-year-old child reported missing Thursday night

The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for Lina Pedro Vesbar, who was last seen at around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (11:10 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said the Lina Pedro Vesbar was found safe Thursday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a 10-year-old girl last seen at around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

They said Lina Pedro Vesbar was last seen outside of her home on the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Lonsdale Elementary School. Police said she was wearing blue jeans, a pink t-shirt with flowers and blue shoes with bright-green soles.

Vesbar is around 4'0" tall and weighs around 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to 911.

Public assistance needed to locate missing Lina Pedro Vesbar, age 10. She was last seen outside of her home in the 1200...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Thursday, November 10, 2022

