TBI: Missing 12-year-old from Sullivan Co. found safe in Florida

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Emily Ball, 12, could be with her non-custodial mother — Carmen Leonard.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (10:55 p.m.): The TBI said 12-year-old Emily Ball was found safe in Daytona, Florida on Thursday.

--

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on Thursday for a 12-year-old girl from Sullivan County.

They said Emily Ball, 12, could be with her non-custodial mother, Carmen Leonard, and could be in danger. They said Ball is around 4'11" tall around weighs around 120 lbs. They also said she has red hair with hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about the location of Ball or Leonard should reach out to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330. They can also reach out to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.