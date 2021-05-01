KPD asks for help in finding missing Knoxville teen

Alanna Gray is 5’4” with blue eyes and blond hair Police believe she may be in the area of Cherry Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old, Alanna Gray was last seen leaving her home in the 3100 block of Indigo Lane early on the morning of Monday, January 4. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Gray is 5’4” with blue eyes and blond hair Police believe she may be in the area of Cherry Street.