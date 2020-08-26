More campgrounds & picnic areas reopening in Smokies after COVID-19 closure

Most areas of the park are already open, including park trails, visitor centers, restrooms, Cades Cove, Elkmont and more.

More campgrounds and picnic areas will soon be open in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials have gradually reopened facilities after the park was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has reopened in phases as officials continue to monitor the pandemic and comply with local, state, and federal safety guidelines.

Beginning on Thursday, September 3, the following additional areas will be accessible:

• Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee, and Cosby Campgrounds

• Big Creek, Cataloochee, Round Bottom, and Tow String Horse Camps

• Heintooga and Look Rock Picnic Areas

• Little Greenbrier Road

“We are pleased to be able to offer more opportunities for visitors to disperse and recreate in the park in time for the Labor Day holiday and our busy fall season,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “The park has experienced record visitation this summer and we want to remind everyone that we need your help more than ever to keep the park protected and clean.”

Most areas of the park are already open, including park trails, visitor centers, restrooms, Cades Cove, Elkmont and more.

The only facility still closed because of the pandemic is the Appalachian Clubhouse.

In addition, storm damage has temporarily closed:

• Upper Greenbrier Road (preventing access to Greenbrier Picnic Pavilion, Porters Creek Trail, and Brushy Mountain Trail)

• Upper Cataloochee Valley Road, beyond Palmer Chapel

All campsites must be reserved and paid for online before arriving in the park for the following campgrounds and horse camps: Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee, Cosby, Deep Creek, Anthony Creek, Round Bottom, and Tow String.

Reservations are recommended at the following campgrounds to ensure availability, but credit card payments may be processed on site at these locations: Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont. Group campsites at all campgrounds will remain closed.

For the most up to date information about facility openings, service hours, and access, please visit the park website.