Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon proposes $750,000 to fund renovations of old buildings

The City of Knoxville Commercial Façade Improvement Program is set to receive additional funding after pandemic-related budget cuts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More buildings and businesses in the city of Knoxville could be up for restoration and renovation after Mayor Indya Kincannon's proposal for $750,000 in additional funding for the city's Commercial Façade Improvement Program.

The program takes vacant and dilapidated buildings in targeted redevelopment areas and revitalizes the exterior with a fresh look to improve its aesthetics.

Kincannon said the program's funding was originally halted during the COVID-19 pandemic because the city shifted its funding priorities to assist families in need.

“In our last two budgets, we were unable to fund the Commercial Façade Improvement Program," Kincannon said. "Thankfully, because of a package of federal pandemic-relief assistance and other funding, we’ll soon be able to vigorously restart this successful program."

As part of the program, property owners equally match to or greater than 20% of the program's funding.

Ken Hill, a South Knoxville property owner, said he worked with the city on a façade project that brought a graffiti-ridden 111-year-old building back to life.

"Every little bit helps, especially when you’re developing in an unknown situation with an old building when you really don’t know what you’re going to get into until you get into it,” Hill said.