Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel this weekend.

They’re offering freebies and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for their country.

National food chains:

  • Applebee's: free meal for veterans and active members from a limited menu
  • Back Yard Burgers: free classic burger with military ID, discharge papers, proof of service, or uniform
  • Bob Evans: free breakfast menu item
  • Chilis: free entrée from a special menu
  • Cracker Barrel: complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a crafted coffee- goo goo latte or vanilla latte
  • Golden Corral: military appreciation night- free dinner available Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse: between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. veterans and military personnel receive a free meal from the American Roadhouse Meals
  • Twin Peaks: active duty and veterans get a free meal from a select menu Nov. 12
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: offers veterans and active duty a free order of wings and fries
  • Chuck E Cheese : discounted pizza and game offers to choose from for active duty service members, retired, and national guard and reservists and their dependents. Offer includes either one large 1 topping pizza, 4 drinks, and 45 play points or 2 large 1 topping pizzas and 100 play points or one free personal pizza
  • Denny’s: Free Grand Slam Breakfast
  • IHOP: free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes on Nov. 12
  • Outback Steakhouse: free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product on Nov. 11 and from Nov. 8-10 a 20 percent discount for military, police, firefighters and first responders
  • Olive Garden: free meal for all active duty military and military veterans from a select menu
  • O'Charley’s: get a free meal from their Veteran’s Day thank you menu Nov. 11-12, additionally, O'Charley’s provides 10 percent off for all veterans
  • Texas Roadhouse: free lunch on Sunday for active, former, or retired military for dine-in only orders
  • Longhorn Steakhouse: free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active duty members in addition to a 10 percent discount on entire check
  • Red Robin: free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
  • Krispy Kreme: free donut and coffee valid through dine-in only, not drive through
  • Dunkin Donuts: free donut to active duty military and veterans, limited to one donut
  • Menchies Frozen Yogurt: free 6 oz. cups of frozen yogurt to military vets and active duty
  • White Castle: free breakfast combo or castle combo meal (numbers 1-6) on Nov. 11-12
  • Cici's Pizza: free adult buffet includes pizza, salads, desserts and more
  • Little Ceasars: Sunday from 11- 2 p.m. for a free $5 lunch combo- includes 4 slices of Little Ceasars Detroit style DEEP! DEEP! Dish pizza and a Pepsi product
  • Chicken Salad Chick of Maryville: free chick special and a regular size drink Nov. 12
  • Hooters: free entrée
  • Huddle House: free sweet cakes
  • Sagebrush: free meal from a select menu- hand breaded chicken tenders, grilled chicken salad, 6 oz. sirloin, blackened tilapia, super cheezy chicken, sirloin tips, steakhouse burger, Philly
  • Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: free breakfast, magnificent 7 breakfast
  • Krystal: offers military and vets a free sausage biscuit from 6-10:30 AM, available at dine-in and carryout
  • Starbucks: buy one, get one free holiday drinks from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 9-13
  • Ruby Tuesdays: call
  • Shoney's: 6-11 a.m. free breakfast bar
  • Zoe's Kitchen: free entrée

Other offers:

  • Great Clips: visit great clips salon on Nov. 11 and receive a free haircut that day or the free haircut card to use by Dec. 31, or purchase a haircut on Nov. 11 and get a free card to give to a veteran you know
  • IKEA: coupon for $25 off a $150 purchase
  • Lowes: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays
  • Macy’s: $10 off a $25 purchase Saturday
  • State and national parks: free entry for everyone
  • Target: register for 10 percent off entire purchase coupon through Saturday, register online
  • Walgreens: 20 percent off with a Walgreens balance rewards and valid id Saturday
  • Tractor supply: 15 percent off
  • Bed bath and beyond: 25 percent off entire purchase Nov. 9-11 in store only
  • Rack Room Shoes: 10 percent off
  • Dollar General: 11 percent discount for vets and families
  • Publix: 10 percent off

Local restaurant offers and discounted activities:

  • Calhoun’s: free entrée from a limited menu
  • Main event: free meal from a select menu, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and a 10$ fun card – chicken tenders, southern fried chicken sandwich, teriyaki salmon and or grilled sirloin with fries
  • Echo bistro: free meal to military vets Nov. 7-9. Reservations are required by calling (865) 602-2090.
  • Museum Appalachia: free admission to veterans on Saturday
  • American family care: free flu shot
  • Museum of east ten- free admission to veterans NOV 10 and 11 museum hrs – 9-4
  • NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains: free admission to veterans and active duty members, and 2$ off and unlimited ride wristband
  • Franks barbershop: free haircut voucher, hot dogs, root beer, on Saturday voucher is good for one year. Hot dogs served 11-2
  • Studio visage: free haircut vouchers for veterans 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, good for one year
