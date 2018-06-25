On Tuesday, Knox County officials will unveil a new canoe and kayak launch at the Concord Park Fishing Pier off Northshore Drive.

The new canoe/kayak launch was built earlier this year at the request of Chota Canoe Club members.

"It's something that we needed, since the one at the Cove, which is located on the main channel, is often crowded with larger boats," said Knox County Parks and Recreation senior director Doug Bataille in a press release.

"The water here is calmer and will provide better access to the creeks. This location also better serves those using canoes and kayaks during the winter, since the water level in the area is not as low as it is near the cove."

The club agreed to sponsor this area of Concord Park, which is near the Fort Loudoun Lake fishing pier, under the Parks and Recreation department's Adopt-A-Park program.

County leaders officially unveil the launch at 10:30 am on Tuesday, and Chota Canoe Club members will demonstrate how to use the launch and host a clinic on different touring strokes.

The launch is located at 11550 South Northshore Drive.



