New data shows the online search for 'vasectomy' increased since the leaked drafted opinion to overturn Roe V. Wade

A Google analysis shows searches for "vasectomy" increased by 99 percent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Google trends show more people are looking up "vasectomies".

The analysis comes after a draft supreme court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the press.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it could limit access to abortions for millions of women in the United States.

A vasectomy is an outpatient procedure for men who want a more secure method of preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Matthew Reasor says after his wife of 21 years had a C-section during the birth of their daughters, he felt a vasectomy was the safest way to prevent another pregnancy.

“I got my vasectomy in 2005, after the birth of our twins,” said Reasor. "It made it much easier for me to undergo the procedure than for her to get tubes tied or anything like that."

Since a drafted opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, protests about abortion and birth control have popped up across the country.

And more people are researching male birth control, too.

“When you look at all the options for people who want a permanent solution to birth control, it's a wonderful option,” said Dr. Michael Green of trinity medical associates

Dr. Green says getting a vasectomy is safe, and it does not take long to recover.

“You can have this done on Friday and be back at work and doing most activities the following week,” said Green.

Dr. Green says many health care providers perform this outpatient procedure, and men who don't want children should consider it.