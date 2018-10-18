Democratic nominee Phil Bredesen has a slight edge over Republican Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee's U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll from Vanderbilt University.

The poll, released Thursday, found 44 percent of respondents said they would vote for Bredesen, compared to 43 percent for Blackburn.

The former governor's narrow advantage over the Brentwood congressman, however, falls within the poll's margin of error, which is plus or minus 4.9 percent.

Eight percent of respondents remained undecided on the race.

Bredesen sees strong support from women

Bredesen is bolstered in the survey thanks to support from women. Forty-nine percent of female respondents said they preferred Bredesen, while 37 percent favored Blackburn.

Fifty percent of male respondents said they preferred Blackburn, while 37 percent said they'd vote for Bredesen.

"Women vote at a higher rate than men, giving Bredesen his narrow lead in the poll," the pollsters said in a news release.

Pollsters: Race remains a toss-up

Josh Clinton, a political science professor and co-director of the poll, said the latest poll indicates the race, which has drawn national interest given Republicans' narrow edge in the U.S. Senate, remains a toss-up.

"The bottom line is that Tennessee’s Senate race will be determined by which candidate is better able to turn out their base, as well as any national waves that occur — blue or otherwise,” said John Geer, a political science professor who also co-directs the poll.

The survey of 800 registered voters was conducted by independent firm SSRS from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, using landline and cell phones.

Vanderbilt's poll is the first survey in more than a month to show Bredesen with an edge over Blackburn. Five of the last six publicly released polls, which include ones from Fox News, CBS, the New York Times and Reuters, have shown Blackburn with varying edges over Bredesen. One poll released in early October showed the race tied.

Both candidates have said they remain confident about their standing as early voting, which began Wednesday, continues.

Bill Lee with 11 point edge in governor's race

In the gubernatorial election, Republican Bill Lee has a double-digit lead over Democrat Karl Dean. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they'd vote for Lee while 37 percent preferred Dean, according to Vanderbilt's poll.

But the race continues to see a high percentage of undecided voters. Twelve percent of respondents said they were undecided.

The latest poll aligns with most other recent polls, which have found Lee with a double-digit lead over Dean.

