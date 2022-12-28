Newport Utilities advises some people boil water, asks people to reduce use after several water line breaks

Newport Utilities also said that they lost water pressure in the Del Rio area, and recommended people in the area boil water for at least 3 minutes before using it.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities said people in the Del Rio area should boil water for at least three minutes before using it after several water line breaks throughout the area.

They said that customers along South Highway 340 and people in Del Rio were also experiencing a severe water shortage Wednesday afternoon. They said any water that was recently stored in the area should also be discarded.

Del Rio is a small area outside of Newport in Cocke County.

According to Newport Utilities, the breaks along the water line led to a loss of pressure in their distribution system which could cause backpressure, "back siphonage," or water moving into the pipes from outside through cracks, breaks or joints.

People should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food, they said. The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they reached out to the utility company to specifically ask if bathing was safe.

“Bathing is fine but the CDC recommends avoiding swallowing any water and recommends sponge baths are best," they said.

The CCEMA also said they were sending targeted messages to people in the area through Hyper-Reach, notifying them about the advisory.