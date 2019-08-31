KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update 9:55 a.m.: TWRA says the vol navy dock will be reduced by half today as crews clean up oil and gas from the boat fire this morning.

It asks fans to avoid coming to today's football game by boat.

Original Story: The Knoxville Fire Department said a houseboat on the Tennessee River near Neyland Drive is a total loss because of a fire around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Captain D.J. Corcoran said five people were on board, but they got off safely.

The boat was attached to other boats, but firefighters eventually detached it to prevent further damage.

Corcoran said the boat is considered a total loss.

He said firefighters used special equipment to soak up a small amount of boat fuel leaking into the river after they put out the fire.

Smoke billowed over Neyland Drive, blocking traffic.

Corcoran said the road has since been reopened.