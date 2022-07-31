Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter

The Smoky Mountain Humane Society is asking for public donations to help keep its doors open.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter.

Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.

"That was difficult, in a sense, because many of those animals needed a lot of attention, medical care, et cetera," board member Sara Kenney said. "So when it came to contract time, we had to really look at whether or not we could afford to stay with them."

Kenney said, over the past two years, they received around 800 animals a year in addition to the ones the county would bring in. She added they got to a point where they were overwhelmed and had to start turning animals away.

That is the reason why Smoky Mountain Humane Society decided to no longer contract with the county. However, because of that, they must now either raise more than $175,000 a year themselves to stay open or close their doors.

"That would be a tragedy for the county because, essentially, by taking in animals, by rehabbing them and getting them re-homed, that also includes vaccinations and spay and neuter, which cuts down on the population of unwanted animals," she explained.

Kenney said, if the shelter's doors were to close, it could result in a public health crisis in Cocke County.

"If we were to be gone, the community would be left with animals on the streets and loose who are not spayed or neutered, have not been vaccinated and are just running loose," she added. "That is really a health and safety crisis for the community."

That is why shelter staff are asking people in the community to step up and help with monetary donations.

"It is important that both the businesses and the individuals who live in this county recognize that we have a job to do and we know how to do it and want to continue doing it," Kenney said. "And without us there would be a big problem."