Tennessee at Auburn will kick off at noon on ESPN or the SEC Network on Oct. 13.

The schedule for the seventh weekend of the regular season is comprised of six conference games.

The weekly SEC Network triple-header will feature Tennessee at Auburn or Florida at Vanderbilt in the first game of the day, Texas A&M at South Carolina in the afternoon window and Ole Miss at Arkansas in a game to be played in Little Rock in primetime.

SEC Television Schedule for Saturday, October 13, 2018:

Tennessee at Auburn, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*

Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*

Georgia at LSU, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Missouri at Alabama, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Ole Miss at Arkansas (Little Rock), 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

The network is set to be announced after the games on Oct. 6.

