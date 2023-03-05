KPD: N. Broadway back open near downtown Knoxville after man found dead on bridge

KPD said its homicide unit is investigating.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after police found a man dead on a North Broadway bridge near downtown.

Police temporarily closed off the bridge between West Depot Avenue and West Jackson Avenue to investigate. By 5:45 p.m. they said that the road was back open and the scene was clear. They said more information about the investigation was "forthcoming."

KPD has not released any other details about the death, saying its homicide unit, crime lab personnel and medical examiners are on the scene to investigate.

NEWS: N. Broadway is closed between W. Depot Avenue and W. Jackson Avenue for a death investigation after a man was found dead on the Broadway bridge. KPD Homicide Unit detectives, Crime Lab personnel and Medical Examiners are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1maqGKzzSz — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 3, 2023