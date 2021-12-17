Oak Ridge expands smoking prohibition at some locations to include vaping

The City of Oak Ridge said people can not use vaping products in parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts and other city-owned property.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Oak Ridge expanded its ban on smoking at some locations to include vaping products, according to officials. The new ordinance passed on the second reading Dec. 13 and will take effect on Dec. 23.

When it goes into effect, people will not be able to use vaping products at parks, playgrounds, greenways, greenbelts and other city-owned property that can be accessed by youth, including ballfields. Officials said that the ordinance does not apply to parking lots.

The city already banned smoking and using tobacco products at those locations in August 2020. The changes expanded the city's policies to explicitly include vapor products and vaping and expanded where the prohibition applies. They include the Oak Ridge Civic Center and common areas outside the Oak Ridge Public Library.

Law enforcement may give out warnings as the city tries to educate people about the changes, but citations will not be given out until Feb. 1, 2022 officials said.

Officials said that the city manager will be able to establish designated areas where people are allowed to smoke on city property. However, no spaces have been designated as of mid-December.

After the change goes into effect, violations can be reported by calling the Oak Ridge Police Department at 865-425-4399.