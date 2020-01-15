OAKDALE, Tenn. — A Morgan County fifth-grader is being called a hero after his school said he saved another student's life during lunch on Tuesday.
Oakdale School said Tucker Tapp saw a student choking while he was eating lunch. Tapp rushed in to perform the Heimlich maneuver on him, saving his life.
Tapp was honored by school staff on Wednesday: "Way to go, Tucker! We are so proud of you!"
People in the community said they were thankful for Tapp's quick reaction -- calling his actions 'beyond heroic.'