National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 30. Here's where you can get rid of unwanted medication

Drug Take Back Day is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but you can also dispose of unneeded medications at several drop-off locations year-round.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which raises awareness to prescription drug abuse and provides people a safe and easy way to dispose of any unwanted medications sitting in the back of their cabinets.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the collection event will run Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations in most East Tennessee counties, including law enforcement departments and participating local pharmacies.

The take-back event will allow people to safely dispose of unwanted medications, including tablets, capsules, patches and other solid drugs. You can also dispose of vape cartridges. Locations won't take back liquids, syringes or illegal drugs.

During the last Drug Take Back Day, the DEA said it collected 372 tons of drugs across the country.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

In the first four months of 2022, the Knox County District Attorney General's Office said 145 people in the county died of a suspected overdose. The DEA said drug overdose deaths were up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives a day.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.