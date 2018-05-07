The State of Tennessee's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, maker of the highly profitable and highly popular OxyContin, is now open to the public.

RELATED: WBIR's coverage of the OD Epidemic

The state filed the lawsuit in May, alleging that the drug maker held some blame for aggravating the opioid epidemic in Tennessee. Nearly 300 people died in Knox County last year of suspected drug overdoses, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

Purdue Pharma first attempted to block out large paragraphs of the lawsuit before it became public by filing a protective order. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, however, wanted the 272-page complaint to be open for anyone to read.

Now it is, according to Slatery.

RELATED: Purdue Pharma announces it will no longer market opioids to doctors

“We are pleased Purdue Pharma decided to withdraw its motion for a protective order, and the State’s complaint is now available to the public on our website or from the Knox County Clerk’s Office. As outlined in our response to the motion, we believe the public has the right to know what is going on in this important lawsuit. We will now concentrate on moving the litigation forward.” General Slatery said in a press release on Thursday.

Documents show the office has been carefully scrutinizing Purdue since at least September 2014. Purdue is a privately held company.

The lawsuit claims that opioids were once rarely prescribed because of safety and addiction fears, but that, but that Purdue created a marketing campaign to change that.

"Purdue created a false narrative to reverse these attitudes among the public, health care providers, and other stakeholders in order to increase sales of its opioid products and its own market share. Time and again, Purdue put profits over people," the suit claims.

The suit further claims that Purdue targeted vulnerable populations like the elderly and that even when it became clear that the opioid addiction was becoming a serious problem, the company persisted with its sales efforts.

"Purdue continued to make sales calls in spite of credible reports of patient overdoses, indictments, adverse licensure actions, a provider admitting he was addicted to heroin, a knife fight outside a provider's office, muggings over controlled substances outside of a pharmacy linked to a specific provider, a clinic that had no examination tables or equipment, an admission by a provider that he was running a pill mill, a provider changing the name of his practice shortly after he was notified of a state investigation into his practice, a patient being coached in the waiting room about how to fill out intakes forms, armed guards in provider waiting rooms, high numbers of patients who purchased OxyContin in cash, high numbers of out-of-state or out-of-county tags in providers' parking lots, accusations of insurance fraud, choreographed urine screenings and pill counts, standing room only waiting rooms, and additional signs of problematic high volume practices," the suit claims.

You can read the entire suit here.

Tennessee is among a half-dozen states that sued pharmaceutical companies. Separate litigation also is being considering in Ohio federal court.

© 2018 WBIR