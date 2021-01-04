Oliver Springs police chief fired after misconduct probe into alleged sexual relationship with subordinate

The mayor dismissed Police Chief Kenneth Morgan for misconduct, insubordination and falsifying records, citing an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox dismissed the town's chief of police following a probe into allegations he had maintained a sexual relationship with a subordinate and used his position to falsify records to benefit them.

The mayor cited several reasons for his firing, including falsifying clock records, maintaining an alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate, and falsifying records to allow the subordinate to receive pay from the city that was not earned.