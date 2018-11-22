Knoxville — As you spend time Thursday with friends and family, remember another reason for celebrating Thanksgiving -- it's a chance to help others.

Thousands will look for ways to volunteer at soup kitchens or food banks. Many organizations need help Thursday -- and every day -- as they provide services through the year.

Organizations want to remind you that charities are open year-round.

Here are some ways you can give back:

*Several clothing drives are happening around town.

*KARM, Good Will and the Salvation Army are always asking for donations.

*And don't forget, Giving Tuesday is next week! It's a global-giving campaign where thousands around the world donate to special organizations.

