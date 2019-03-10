KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An employee at Burkhardt Enterprises was killed Thursday after becoming trapped by a forklift, according to fire officials.

Rural Metro responded to calls of an industrial accident at the business, located on Asbury Road in South Knoxville, right on the Tennessee River.

Tennessee OSHA said it is aware of a workplace accident on Asbury Road in Knox County. A TOSHA investigator is on the way to the scene.

Burkhardt Enterprises is a transportation company, using barges, rail, and trucks to move cargo.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.