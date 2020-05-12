One dead after early morning Rockford house fire

Blount County Fire responded to a house fire call around 5 a.m. Saturday. The fire chief said one male died in the fire.

ROCKFORD, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Blount County, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.

McClanahan said one male died in a fire on Rockford Street in Rockford.

Dispatch said the call for a house fire came in around 5 a.m. Saturday.

McClanahan said six other people were able to escape the fire, and asks that people keep this family in their prayers.

The investigation has been turned over to the Blount County Sheriff's Office, as is procedure.