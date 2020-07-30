THP: One killed, deputy injured in Maynardville Highway crash in Union Co.

THP said a crash that killed one and injured a deputy is still under investigation.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash on Maynardville Highway Thursday killed one person and hospitalized a deputy.

According to Stacey Heatherly with THP, the deputy was involved in a crash in the Maynardville area at the Covenant Lane intersection that claimed the life of another person.

The deputy was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. THP has not released their identities.

Maynardville Highway/SR 33 remained closed as of 6:30 p.m. THP said its Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.