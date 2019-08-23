ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A person is still missing after a fire fully engulfed an Andersonville home Friday morning, a news release from Rural Metro Fire said.

The occupant of the home had not been located as of 9 a.m.

Rural Metro responded to the fire on the 100 block of Boyer Road around 7:20 a.m. to help the Andersonville Fire Department with water supply and manpower, the release said.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blaze.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.