It may be only October, but Samaritan's Purse is already preparing for their Operation Christmas Child in December.

Operation Christmas Child will hold their National Collection Week in Knoxville from Nov. 12-19 to collect shoe boxes. The National Collection Week will offer various collection sites around Knoxville, including the Knoxville Expo Center and numerous churches.

For the full list of times and locations of the collection sites click here.

The Samaritan's Purse has a 2018 goal of helping 11 million children this Christmas.

Volunteers in Knoxville want to help collect 47,500 shoe boxes of their own.

The Samaritan's Purse encourages people to fill their shoe boxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items but to not include candy and toothpaste.

If you aren't able to make a shoe box, you can send one online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

You can also donate nine dollars per shoe box online under "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to see where your shoe box is going.

For information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child you can go to samaritanspurse.org/occ.

