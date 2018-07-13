Watch your speed while driving around next week.

Monday kicks off the second “Operation Southern Shield.”

The week-long program aims to get drivers to slow down, follow the rules of the road and to arrive alive.

Expect to see more law enforcement on the road and blue lights.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it’s lowering its speed tolerance to get the message across.“You may get a citation, you may simply get a written warning or an oral warning, but we want to make as many contacts with drivers as possible to make sure you understand the severity of your actions if you speed,” said THP Lt. Bill Miller.

The operation is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tennessee is one of five states participating.

