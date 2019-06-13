Students at Green Magnet Academy collected a variety of toys and clothing items as part of Goodwill's Sack Pack donation drive.

Each year, the Sack Pack drive collects unneeded and gently used items at the end of the school year. Those donations are then sold in Goodwill stores.

The money raised is used to fund job training programs.

The students were happy to help!

"We wanted to donate to help our country and to help others' moms and dads get jobs" says Paris, a second-grader at Green Magnet Academy.

Those job training programs help adults learn skills needed to join the work force.

Students also enjoyed making a difference with the donations, too.

"I donated stuff because some people don't have the money to wear what they want. People need shoes so they don't have blisters or anything on their feet" says Tony, a third-grader at Green Magnet Academy.