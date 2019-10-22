KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rain has put a damper on the Piano Project of Knoxville.

Last week, three beautifully painted, playable pianos were placed in Market Square and Krutch Parks and people were encouraged to play them.

The project's founder, jazz musician Brian Clay, said they had a plan for inclement weather. They recruited volunteers in downtown who would be responsible for covering the pianos when it rained, but the covers didn't arrive in time.

"They didn't arrive. The weather did," Clay said.

All three pianos sat outside during the rain in the past couple of days.

Fortunately, the two in Market Square are still playable and will be okay after some repairs.

The one in Krutch Park, however, is likely ruined. Many of the black keys are missing and what remains are stuck.

While some people believe that vandals destroyed the keys, Clay isn't so sure. That piano is sixty years old and is pretty fragile. He said when he went to inspect it after the rain, one of the keys broke off in his hand, so he doubts a vandal intentionally ripped them off.

"It's going to take a lot to make it playable, so I'm not sure that's going to be a thing. But it's still a beautiful piece of artwork," Clay said.

Clay plans to move the pianos out on Wednesday for repairs.

The goal of the Piano Project is to support public art and music. Clay said the beautifully painted pianos will remain in public spots around downtown Knoxville for about three weeks to a month, and then get a forever home such as a school, hospital, community center, or nursing home.