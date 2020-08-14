Road maintenance will affect Spur traffic starting Monday

According to the National Park Service, the single-lane closures will happen on both the northbound and southbound sides between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

Starting Monday, crews will be closing single lanes of the Spur in Great Smoky Mountains Park for maintenance.

According to the National Park Service, the single-lane closures will happen on both the northbound and southbound sides between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The road closures will happen 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday each week through Thursday, Aug. 27.

Work won't happen on the weekends.

The Spur is a major arterial connecting the busy tourist towns and the park.

"The park implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning," a release from NPS states. "These temporary closures better ensure the safety of workers along winding roadways with high traffic volumes. The roadways will remain open during these times, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution."