Pellissippi State makes history as 2 Black women serve as campus deans at the same time for first time ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Pellissippi State Community college made history as, for the first time, two Black women are serving as deans at the same time on two of its five campuses.

“Oh, I think the focus on diversity and access, I think, is a critical piece,” said dean Stella Bridgman.

Former students of Pellissippi State consider this as a huge milestone.

“So people need to understand the growth that this shows, not only for the college but for the cities that they're going to be representing,” said Vivian Shipe, an alumna.

Bridgeman is dean of the Magnolia Avenue campus, and Priscilla Duenkel is dean in Blount County.

Both women came into their roles passionate about education.

“We can all accomplish anything we put our minds to, and education is a step to doing that,” said Duenkel.

Between the two of them, they have 33 years of experience as leaders on college campuses.

Bridgeman previously was an academic advisor at Tennessee Tech, and Duenkel was the assistant director for student success at Roane State Community College.

They join other women across the nation in higher education. U.S Census data shows that 48 percent of college deans are women and 43 percent are men. Overall, only 10 percent are African American.

Duenkel believes that seeing two Black women in essential roles inspires others as East Tennessee becomes more diverse.