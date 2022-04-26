Nun who starred in Peyton Manning commercials dies at 90

Sister Maris Stella Mogan teamed with the football star in several award-winning commercials promoting St. Mary's Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Sister Maris Stella Mogan, a nun who starred aside Peyton Manning in various television commercials, has died.

Mogan died on April 18 after an extended illness. She was 90 years old at the time of her death, according to her obituary.

Mogan was a Sister of Mercy for 68 years and held positions in education in many Catholic schools in the state. She served at St.Mary's Medical Center in Knoxville as the patient/family liaison in the emergency room from 1988 until she retired in 2006, her obituary states.

While Mogan was serving at St.Mary's Medical Center, she was called to serve Manning. He was recovering from a football injury at the time.

When Manning recovered, Mogan teamed with the football star in several award-winning commercials promoting St.Mary's Medical Center.

Mogan was always attentive to the needs of others and had a special concern for the poor and homeless. She was known as an "angel of Mercy," according to her obituary.