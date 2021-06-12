Pickup truck belonging to missing Scott Co. man discovered in pond, unidentified remains found inside the vehicle

The truck belongs to Jeff Anthony Shepherd. Shepherd was first reported missing in March 2018.

STRUNK, Ky. — The McCreary County Coroner's Office announced Sunday evening that a dive team found a pickup truck belonging to a missing man.

Jeff Anthony Shepherd, who was first reported missing on March 14, 2018, is the owner of the truck. The truck was found in a pond just off of U.S. Hwy. 27 in Strunk, KY, according to the coroner's office.

Human remains were discovered inside the pickup when it was removed from the pond, the coroner's office said.

The remains have been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification, according to the coroner's office.

The coroner's office is thanking the Illinois-based "Chaos Divers" — a dive team that searches for vehicles tied to cold cases.