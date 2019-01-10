BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway will open this year on Nov. 15.

The cost will be $15 per car for 1 to 8 people on Sunday through Thursday and $20 on Friday through Saturday. It will be $30 every day for a van of nine to 23 people and for a bus of 24 or more, the cost will be $100.

Another option you can choose from is called the "Jingle Bell Lane." This lets you skip to the front of the line. It is only available on Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 7, 14, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23. That option will cost $45 for cars and $55 for vans.

Proceeds from the attraction will benefit Speedway Children's Charities.

The display will run through Jan. 4 and will be open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. The Ice Rink presented by HVAC will be open Nov. 14 to Jan. 12. The full schedule for that is expected to be released soon.

For more information, click here.