CANNON COUNTY — At least one home was destroyed and several others have been damaged by a possible tornado on Monday afternoon, according to the Cannon County EMA Director and the Cannon County Sheriff's Department.

We have received reports of damage from a likely tornado in western Cannon County. Radar reports a tornado is again possible in DeKalb County and a tornado warning is in effect until 5:30 PM. Take shelter now. — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) September 24, 2018

The EMA director said witnesses at the scene saw a tornado touchdown near the 2400 block of Bradyville Road and pick back up before touching down again.

Photos from Cannon County where a possible tornado touched down on Bradyville Pike. If you have photos or videos to share and it's safe outside to do so, email news@wsmv.com. pic.twitter.com/01915mDQRe — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) September 24, 2018

