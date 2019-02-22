Prescribed burns are planned for Cades Cove next week in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials said they plan to burn 500 acres of fields on Monday, February 25 and Tuesday, February, 26, weather permitting.

“The selected fields will be burned to restore meadow species, prevent the open fields from being reclaimed by forest, and to reduce hazardous fuels,” said Fire Management Officer Greg Salansky.

Fire crews control a prescribed fire to help he habitat in Cades Cove.

The park has been doing burns like this for the past twenty years in the Cove, usually in the spring and fall, to help preserve the historic landscape of the area.

Staffers closely monitor the weather conditions before and during the burns to ensure safety.

Visitors will likely see firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane and the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. The road and historic buildings will remain open, but there could be occasional delays and temporary closures.

"Visitors should expect to see fire activity and smoke during prescribed burn operations. Fire managers ask that motorists reduce speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping in the roadways. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up windows and turn on headlights," according to a press release.