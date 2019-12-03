Spring is almost here!

Blooms have already begun happening up across the area, but few blooms are as anticipated as the yearly dogwood bloom.

Once the trees begin bursting with color, people will begin exploring some 85 miles of official Dogwood Arts Trails and Gardens in Knoxville.

The yearly event, which dates back to 1955, covers 12 neighborhoods through the city.

This year, Farragut is Dogwood Arts' featured trail. It features 7.9 miles and nearly 500 homes with beautifully maintained yards -- starting near the Willow Creek Golf Course and the entrance to the Fox Den subdivision.

Pink markers are being painted along the roads of different neighborhoods in Knoxville to guide people along the trails and gardens route. The City of Knoxville said they use roughly 100 gallons of custom-blended paint each year to make sure they keep their bright pink color through the spring.

"We'll have about three to four days with two crews doing the actual stripping, and another three or four days for the arrows and iconic dogwood bloom," signs and markings supervisor Bryan Gilbert said.

People can follow the markings to take a drive, walk, or bike and enjoy the natural beauty of East Tennessee in full bloom.

You can find a full guide and map of the dogwood trails in different neighborhoods by clicking this link.

Bloom Watch officially kicked off Monday, March 11. Thanks to some timely warm weather, buds have begun forming on the trees -- and many Bradford Pear trees are already in bloom.

Hikes & Blooms kicks off in April and lasts through May. This year, there will be 18 guided hikes through the different trails to enjoy beautiful flowers and historic relics. You can find a full schedule here.

Covenant Health will be offering a Dogwood Trails Patch to anyone who hikes 26 miles of the official Dogwood trails during April and May. You can find more information here on how to participate.

If biking is more your speed, Bikes and Blooms will kick off its spring ride on April 14 in Farragut. A full schedule of scenic rides will be announced in the near future here.

2019's featured spring gardens will open their grounds to the public for a short time on April 13 and 14. The event is free, though a $5 donation is suggested.

And don't forget Rhythm 'N Blooms from May 17-19. The music festival features six stages of musical acts -- from nationally acclaimed headliners to emerging acts in a variety of genres. You can find out who's playing this year at this link.