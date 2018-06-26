An East Tennessee cancer survivor got a special treat: She got to meet the Property Brothers on a special on-site visit!

As an infant in April 2007, Audrey Knepp was diagnosed at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital with stage 4 neuroblastoma and battled it for 18 months before it went into remission.

A decade later, Audrey spends time as one of the hospital's child ambassadors, helping and inspiring hope in other children who are in the process of going to the hospital. She recently celebrated 10 years since her last chemotherapy treatment and was named the Children's Miracle Network champion for 2018.

Audrey is our Children's Miracle Network champion for 2018, and she is celebrating 10 years since her last chemotherapy treatment! Congratulations, Audrey! #radiothon #etch pic.twitter.com/hahGJmFabj — Children's Hospital (@EastTNChildrens) February 15, 2018

Last year, she happened to meet Drew Scott, one of the stars of the popular HGTV home transformation show 'Property Brothers,' during the hospital's annual golf classic and they quickly became friends.

Audrey and her mother got to meet both of the brothers, Drew and Jonathan, on set Tuesday:

Cancer survivor and East Tennessee Children's Hospital Ambassador Audrey got a special treat - she got to visit The Property Brothers on set today. Drew and Audrey became friends after he met her at our annual golf tournament last year. Congrats, Audrey! pic.twitter.com/sRWQpJCyvF — Children's Hospital (@EastTNChildrens) June 26, 2018

